Following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Minnesota Department of Health to limit the spread of COVID-19, all remaining Metro Blooms workshops in St. Louis Park will be at their scheduled time online through a live webinar format. This includes the turf alternatives workshop Friday, March 26, and the healthy soils workshop Thursday, April 9.
Further information and instructions will be shared with all registrants. To cancel registration and request a refund, email Deborah Jopp at deborah@metroblooms.org. To find the latest details or register for a webinar, visit bluethumb.org/events.
