St. Louis Park residents may participate in three upcoming online workshops hosted by Metro Blooms.
The “Resilient Yard” workshop will be 6-9 p.m. Thursday, March 18. Participants can learn how to create resilience in their yards using site planning, raingardens, alternatives to conventional turf lawns, trees, native plantings and more. The workshop is free to St. Louis Park residents.
A “Bee Lawns” workshop will be 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 1. Viewers can learn how to convert a traditional turf grass monoculture lawn into a flowering bee lawn that promotes pollinator health, water quality and natural resource conservation.
The “Planting for Pollinators” workshop will be 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15, will discuss the current health status of pollinators in Minnesota and how to help them by installing pocket plantings, trees and shrubs, bee lawns, pollinator meadows and more.
Visit metroblooms.org/workshops to register.
