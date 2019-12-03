Methodist Hospital has partnered with Minneapolis-based hijab company Henna & Hijabs, or H&H, to place hijabs in a health care system.
The hospital in St. Louis Park will offer a line of hijabs in its gift shop in better meet the needs of its patients, visitors and employees.
The collection was designed with hospital patients and employees in mind. The scarves will be available in a variety of colors and in two versatile materials, including chiffon and a more durable jersey.
H&H was founded by Minnetonka resident Hilal Ibrahim, a phlebotomist and longtime volunteer at the hospital.
“Since I started volunteering more than 10 years ago, the hospital has always made me feel welcomed, valued and included,” said Ibrahim. “I’m excited to partner with Methodist to make sure even more people feel that way. No other U.S. health care organization has taken this step toward inclusivity.”
H&H is a women-owned and operated company committed to creating handmade hijabs sourced from locally made and sustainable materials.
Anahita Cameron, HealthPartners chief human resources officer, said, “HealthPartners is honored to offer the hijabs to a more diverse community working in health care. We’re hopeful that others will follow in our footsteps, and that they will also look for ways to make sure that their teams feel included.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.