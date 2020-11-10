The Metropolitan Council has announced progress along the Southwest Light Rail Transit line so far this year.
During 2020, every mile of the corridor had active construction, according to the project office. Particularly in Eden Prairie and Minnetonka, most of the project structures took shape, including bridges, tunnels, retaining walls and rail stations.
The project office said intense construction activities will continue into the 2021 construction season but that much has been accomplished during the height of this year’s construction season. Highlights include:
• Ninety-four percent of private utility work in the project corridor has been completed.
• The light rail transit bridge over Interstate 494 at Flying Cloud Drive and the Valley View Road light rail transit bridge in Eden Prairie are 90% complete and are scheduled to be finished this year.
• The first half of the light rail tunnel under Highway 62 in Minnetonka is more than 75% complete.
• The regional trail underpass at Blake Road is 50% complete, with plans to begin the second half in the spring.
• The Minnehaha Creek and Louisiana Avenue freight and pedestrian bridges in St. Louis Park are 95% complete.
• The Cedar Lake Channel freight rail bridge in Minneapolis is complete.
The line will extend the Green Line that currently runs between St. Paul and Minneapolis to Eden Prairie, passing through St. Louis Park, Hopkins and Minnetonka along the way. Service is scheduled to begin in 2023.
Info: swlrt.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.