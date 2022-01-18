The Metropolitan Council has provided a grant of nearly $237,000 for the Union Park Flats development in St. Louis Park.
The grant is intended to assist with abatement and remediation of the 1.2-acre site at 3700 Alabama Ave. on property owned by Union Congregational Church.
Plans call for construction of 60 affordable apartments with supportive services. According to a city update, “The developer is applying for funding, typically a lengthy process for affordable housing. Once financing is finalized they will move ahead with the additional architectural work needed for building permits. Construction is estimated to start in fall 2022.”
The St. Louis Park City Council approved numerous applications from Project for Pride in Living for the project in 2020 despite objections from some neighbors.
All units in the building would be reserved for residents based on income of up to 80% of the area median income. If the project goes forward, the developer would demolish the northern part of the church building and a surface parking lot. The church would use funds from selling the property for the development to renovate its sanctuary and narthex.
The Met Council voted to award the grant Jan. 12 as part of nearly $3.2 million in brownfield cleanup grants for metro-area projects.
