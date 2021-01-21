The Metropolitan Council awarded a grant of $50,000 for redevelopment anticipated near the planned Beltline Boulevard Station of the Southwest Light Rail Transit line in St. Louis Park.
The funds will go toward an environmental assessment at a vacant 5.6-acre site previously used for industrial purposes. A potential development project includes construction of 482 apartments and commercial space.
As part of the same round of grants, the Met Council provided $172,300 for Vista 44 in Hopkins. The money is intended to help clean up a contaminated site that will be redeveloped to include 50 affordable apartments. The one-acre site had been used for outdoor storage and recreational purposes.
The money is part of the Met Council’s Livable Communities program, which relates to economic development, housing choices and connections between transportation options and land use.
Info: metrocouncil.org
