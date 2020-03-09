NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) sponsors free support groups for families and friends of individuals living with a mental illness. Led by trained facilitators who also have a family member with mental illness, the support groups help families develop better coping skills and find strength through sharing their experiences.

A family support group meets 7-8:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at St. Barnabas Lutheran Church, 15600 Old Rockford Road, Plymouth.

For information, call Elizabeth at 612-432-0471.

