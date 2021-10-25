Lee Carlson Center for Mental Heath and Wellbeing plans to open its fourth and newest clinic in St. Louis Park at 7104 W. Lake St. in late October.
The agency began operating in Hennepin County since 2018 after expanding from Anoka County. CEO Rob Edwards said the new location will make its programs and services more accessible to the community.
“We need to have locations that offer convenience for clients with little to no wait so that individuals can get the support necessary early before small concerns become larger ones,” Edwards said.
Lee Carlson Center operates multiple sliding fee scales and conducts fundraising to cover the cost of care for many who can’t afford coinsurance or deductibles or are uninsured.
In 2019, the agency established an endowment fund to help cover costs for children and adults.
“We can keep serving individuals who would otherwise slip through the cracks as long we have the support of the community behind us,” Edwards said.
Initially, Lee Carlson Center will operate four of its programs in person in St Louis Park and from the site through remote sessions, including its outpatient clinical services for individuals of any age, play therapy, domestic violence treatment services and intensive treatment in foster care services. In-home mental health offerings for children, families and adults will begin by the end of 2021 and into early 2022.
For more information, visit www.leecarlsoncenter.org or call the agency’s central intake phone line at 763-780-3036 to speak with an engagement specialist.
To support the agency in its work financially or to attend an upcoming event, visit leecarlsoncenter.org/give.
