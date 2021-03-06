Memorial Blood Centers will host blood drives at several area venues in March. The nonprofit organization is facing a shortage of blood and platelet donations due to the challenges of recruiting donors during the pandemic.

The local drives will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, at the Three Rivers Park District offices, 3000 Xenium Lane N., Plymouth, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day at the Minnetonka Community Education Center, 4584 Vine Hill Rd., Excelsior.

There will be a drive 1:30-6 p.m. Monday, March 15, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 7025 Halifax Ave. N. Brooklyn Center.

Appointments can be made online at mbc.org or by calling 1-888-GIVE-BLD (888-448-3253).

As a thank you, all presenting donors will receive a voucher for $5 dollars off $20 at local area Noodles and Company locations through March 31. Additional Noodles and Company drawings $25 gift cards will occur throughout the month

MBC has a COVID-19 self-screening policy in addition to general eligibility guidelines. In general, donors may be eligible if they are in good health, 17 years or older – or 16 with written parental consent (available at mbc.org), at least 110 pounds, free of antibiotics for 24 hours, unless taken for preventative reasons and symptom-free for at least 72 hours following a cold or flu.

