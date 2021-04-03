Although the demand for blood is constant, local and national events significantly affect the ability of donors to give. Memorial Blood Centers is facing a critical challenge meeting the needs of its hospital partners.
Before COVID-19, donors could stop by community blood drives at high schools, colleges, offices and places of worship. It has been nearly one year since these groups had to cancel their blood drives due to COVID-19, and fewer than 50% have been able to resume these events.
“We are encouraged by the number of people who are getting vaccinated each day and look forward to the return of more donors and more blood drives,” said Kathy Geist, senior executive director. “Memorial Blood Centers relies on the community to help us support patients in need through blood donation.”
A small number of community blood drives have resumed with enhanced precautions and center officials are encouraging donors to make appointments to visit a blood drive or donor center.
“It’s been a year since we began implementing significant safety protocols at our donor centers. We have extended those safety measures at the community blood drives that have been able to restart,” said Geist.
Call 1-888-GIVE-BLD (448-3253) or visit mbc.org to find the nearest blood drive or donor center, including centers in Bloomington, Eden Prairie and Plymouth, or to make an appointment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.