The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has identified the Hopkins man killed in an April 20 motorcycle crash as Matthew Kim Johnson.
Johnson, 43, died of multiple blunt force injuries. The Hopkins Police Department is investigating.
According to the department, Johnson was found dead on the scene of the crash around 7:50 a.m. Monday in the area of Fifth Street South and 16th Avenue South.
