Meadow Ridge Elementary art instructor Meredith Evans is the recipient of Artsonia’s 2022 Art Education Leadership Award. The award honors pioneers in the art education community who continuously inspire their peers and engage students.
Evans’ peers and Artsonia selected her among thousands of instructors as one of 15 national winners of this award.
“It feels incredible and fulfilling to be recognized as a leader in arts education,” Evans said. “Often, as visual arts educators, we feel isolated as we are more often than not the only art teacher in our building. To be recognized by the vast Artsonia community is an enormous honor. I am humbled and reminded just how many art educators I get to share my career path with.”
Artsonia’s Art Education Leadership Award serves as a way to honor the passionate, dedicated instructors who teach their students to create and value art, produce innovative lessons, and continually motivate their peers on Artsonia.
Evans, who is in her ninth year as an art instructor, is one of thousands of art teachers from more than 100 countries around the world who use Artsonia to showcase their student art, crowdsource lesson plans and help fundraise for their classrooms.
Artsonia, the world’s largest online student art museum with more than 90 million pieces of art, allows family and friends of student artists to view artwork online and leave encouraging comments. Families may also create and purchase organic keepsakes from the student art, and Artsonia donates 20% of all revenue to the local art classroom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.