Alise McGregor, founder and owner of Little Newtons child care centers, announced Thursday that she will suspend her campaign for the Minnesota State Senate in District 44. As the outbreak of COVID-19 spreads, she is focusing on helping the children, families and staff at the child care centers

McGregor, who currently serves on the Plymouth City Council, announced her campaign earlier this month.

“The safety and education of the children who attend Little Newtons is my top priority. As a parent, I know how worried families are during this unprecedented time. Caring for children is critical right now,” she said.

McGregor said her full attention will be on support for the families and staff who depend on the care centers.

“Removing myself from the State Senate race was a difficult decision,” McGregor said. “I appreciate the outpouring of support in response to my campaign. I hope the staff and I at Little Newtons can be a support system for families during this uncertain time.”

