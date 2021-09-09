McDonald's and Coca-Cola are hosting a parking lot party 3-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at the St. Louis Park McDonald's at 5200 Excelsior Blvd. There will be prizes, games and giveaways. Games include Jenga and a beanbag toss. Coca-Cola is co-sponsoring the event.

Info: 952-928-4821

