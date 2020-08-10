The Full Funding Grant Agreement for the Southwest Light Rail Transit project has been advanced by the Trump Administration.
The move was announced Aug. 5 by the Metropolitan Council, Hennepin County and the cities of Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Hopkins, St. Louis Park and Minneapolis. The signal from the administration means the agreement moves to Congress for a 30-day notification. The local organizations are hopeful the agreement will be awarded after the 30-day period, according to the release announcing the update.
The $2.03 billion project, now under construction from Minneapolis, through St. Louis Park, Hopkins, Minnetonka and Eden Prairie, is expected to be finished and operational by 2023. The 14.5-mile line will include 16 stations and is the largest infrastructure project in the state’s history.
City responses
St. Louis Park’s statement noted the advancement is the final step of a 30-day Congressional review.
“I’m thrilled at the news that the Full Funding Grant Agreement has been approved,” said St. Louis Park Mayor Jake Spano, who also serves on the project’s Corridor Management Committee. “This project is literally decades in the making and the extension of the Green Line to serve our community will ensure that St. Louis Park will continue to be an economic and cultural leader in our region. Neighbors will now have access to reliable transportation, our businesses will have greater access to the best workers in the region and our families will be able to reduce their carbon footprint by accessing public transportation.”
Construction began in November 2018, with three stations taking shape in the city at Beltline Boulevard and Louisiana and Wooddale avenues. The route has spurred the construction of several hundred new apartment units around the station areas, with many more planned. The city’s economic development authority issued a request for redevelopment proposals for 1.6 acres at the Wooddale Avenue station site.
Hopkins Mayor Jason Gadd also noted the work by the city’s staff and elected officials on the project.
“The announcement today of the advancement of the Full Funding Grant Agreement for the SWLRT is exciting news. It is due to the continued and exemplary work by our city staff and city council members over the years to bring this critical transportation project together. Hopkins collaboration with Met Council, Hennepin County, and the other cities and partners along the line have been groundbreaking. Having access to reliable, affordable and convenient public transportation will positively impact many Hopkins families and businesses. The investment will also catalyze development and unlock opportunities to grow our tax base and provide new employment and housing options,” Gadd said in his statement.
Minnetonka Mayor Brad Wiersum thanked those who worked for years to make the line reality.
“The advancement of the Full Funding Grant Agreement to the Congressional review phase is an enormously positive signal that the Southwest LRT project will receive the full funding promised by the federal government,” Wiersum said in his statement. “This grant of over $925 million covers nearly half of the SWLRT implementation costs. SWLRT will be a game changer in terms of economic development, not only for Minnetonka and the Southwest metro, but for the entire Twin Cities Region. Thank you to all of the elected and appointed officials at the local, county, regional, state and federal levels who worked tirelessly, over an extended period of years, to make SWLRT a reality. The benefits of this project will impact the region for fifty years and beyond. A big hurdle has been overcome.”
Ron Case, Eden Prairie’s mayor, also touted the economic impact of the development already happening along the light rail route in his statement:
“I am excited about the announcement and the long-term transformative effects Southwest LRT will have in ensuring our community remains economically viable and livable well into the future.
“This is very good news for Eden Prairie and the region, and represents the final piece of the funding puzzle that will make Southwest LRT a reality. It also marks an important milestone for a project that has been decades in the making, including many years of hard work by our city staff collaborating with the project office and community advocates to make this vital addition to our transportation infrastructure possible.
“We are two years into construction and the trains won’t begin running until 2023, but this project is already having a positive impact on our community. Development projects in Eden Prairie tied to Southwest LRT such as Elevate at Southwest Station and Hampton Inn have welcomed new residents and are open for business, and there are more to come.
“Mobility is essential to the economic health and overall quality of life in our community. Regions and cities with multiple transportation choices, including public transit, have a competitive advantage over those that do not provide choices.”
Visit swlrt.org for information and to sign up for construction notifications.
