Hopkins residents Kyle Frisk and Quinlan Frisk, 8, hold their light saber crafts while flanked by a Galactic hero portrayed by Phillip Kraft and a Galactic villain portrayed by Ian Olson during the Star Wars Day - May the 4th Be with You event sponsored by the cities of Crystal, New Hope and Golden Valley May 4 at Brookview Golden Valley. The event featured a Star Wars movie screening, crafts, light saber training and other activities. Kraft and Olson are part of a group called Occasions with Character that participated in the event. (Sun photo by Seth Rowe)
Blaine resident Jackson Krause, 7, interacts with a Galactic hero portrayed by Phillip Kraft and a Galactic villain portrayed by Ian Olson during the Star Wars Day - May the 4th Be with You event sponsored by the cities of Crystal, New Hope and Golden Valley May 4 at Brookview Golden Valley. (Sun photo by Seth Rowe)
Minneapolis resident Norma Torres wears a Star Wars costume while posing for a photo with a Galactic hero portrayed by Phillip Kraft and a Galactic villain portrayed by Ian Olson during the Star Wars Day - May the 4th Be with You event sponsored by the cities of Crystal, New Hope and Golden Valley May 4 at Brookview Golden Valley. (Sun photo by Seth Rowe)
Minneapolis residents Israel Romero, Jr., and Norma Torres pose for a photo with a Galactic hero portrayed by Phillip Kraft and a Galactic villain portrayed by Ian Olson during the Star Wars Day - May the 4th Be with You event sponsored by the cities of Crystal, New Hope and Golden Valley May 4 at Brookview Golden Valley. (Sun photo by Seth Rowe)
Minneapolis residents Israel Romero, Jr., Norma Torres and Israel Romero, Sr., pose for a photo with a Galactic hero portrayed by Phillip Kraft and a Galactic villain portrayed by Ian Olson during the Star Wars Day - May the 4th Be with You event sponsored by the cities of Crystal, New Hope and Golden Valley May 4 at Brookview Golden Valley. (Sun photo by Seth Rowe)
Minneapolis resident Norma Torres uses the force alongside a Galactic villain portrayed by Ian Olson during the Star Wars Day - May the 4th Be with You event sponsored by the cities of Crystal, New Hope and Golden Valley May 4 at Brookview Golden Valley. (Sun photo by Seth Rowe)
Young Jedis on the Dark Side prepare to face off against the Light Side during light saber training for the Star Wars Day - May the 4th Be with You event sponsored by the cities of Crystal, New Hope and Golden Valley May 4 at Brookview Golden Valley. (Sun photo by Seth Rowe)
Hopkins residents Kyle Frisk and Quinlan Frisk, 8, hold their light saber crafts while flanked by a Galactic hero portrayed by Phillip Kraft and a Galactic villain portrayed by Ian Olson during the Star Wars Day - May the 4th Be with You event sponsored by the cities of Crystal, New Hope and Golden Valley May 4 at Brookview Golden Valley. The event featured a Star Wars movie screening, crafts, light saber training and other activities. Kraft and Olson are part of a group called Occasions with Character that participated in the event. (Sun photo by Seth Rowe)
Blaine resident Jackson Krause, 7, interacts with a Galactic hero portrayed by Phillip Kraft and a Galactic villain portrayed by Ian Olson during the Star Wars Day - May the 4th Be with You event sponsored by the cities of Crystal, New Hope and Golden Valley May 4 at Brookview Golden Valley. (Sun photo by Seth Rowe)
Minneapolis resident Norma Torres wears a Star Wars costume while posing for a photo with a Galactic hero portrayed by Phillip Kraft and a Galactic villain portrayed by Ian Olson during the Star Wars Day - May the 4th Be with You event sponsored by the cities of Crystal, New Hope and Golden Valley May 4 at Brookview Golden Valley. (Sun photo by Seth Rowe)
Minneapolis residents Israel Romero, Jr., and Norma Torres pose for a photo with a Galactic hero portrayed by Phillip Kraft and a Galactic villain portrayed by Ian Olson during the Star Wars Day - May the 4th Be with You event sponsored by the cities of Crystal, New Hope and Golden Valley May 4 at Brookview Golden Valley. (Sun photo by Seth Rowe)
Minneapolis residents Israel Romero, Jr., Norma Torres and Israel Romero, Sr., pose for a photo with a Galactic hero portrayed by Phillip Kraft and a Galactic villain portrayed by Ian Olson during the Star Wars Day - May the 4th Be with You event sponsored by the cities of Crystal, New Hope and Golden Valley May 4 at Brookview Golden Valley. (Sun photo by Seth Rowe)
Minneapolis resident Norma Torres uses the force alongside a Galactic villain portrayed by Ian Olson during the Star Wars Day - May the 4th Be with You event sponsored by the cities of Crystal, New Hope and Golden Valley May 4 at Brookview Golden Valley. (Sun photo by Seth Rowe)
Young Jedis on the Dark Side prepare to face off against the Light Side during light saber training for the Star Wars Day - May the 4th Be with You event sponsored by the cities of Crystal, New Hope and Golden Valley May 4 at Brookview Golden Valley. (Sun photo by Seth Rowe)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.