Plymouth Mayor Jeffry Wosje has proclaimed May 26 as Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Day in Plymouth.
The announcement coincides with the National AA, NH and PI Heritage Month in May.
The proclamation was spearheaded by Plymouth DEI, a citizen-led diversity, equity and inclusion group with a mission to make Plymouth a more welcoming and equitable community. The group has about 600 members who live or work in Plymouth, according to a news release from the Plymouth DEI.
“Asian American is one of the fastest growing populations in Plymouth,” said Chen Zhou, a five-year Plymouth resident, father of two and Plymouth DEI member. “We requested the proclamation as a way to formally acknowledge, welcome and celebrate Plymouth’s AAPI residents.”
According to the 2020 census, more than 10% of Plymouth’s 80,000 residents identify as Asian American. While the city and the nation celebrate AA, NH and PI Heritage Month, the community in Plymouth and their allies have also struggled knowing that there has been a 339% increase in Asian hate crimes across the nation in recent years.
“I welcome the proclamation. As an immigrant, I appreciate the recognition of our community and think the decision will help the fight against the increase in Asian hate,” said Wei Qiao, a PDEI member and president of Asian American Group Wayzata. “While everyone embraces this country’s core values, recognizing minorities’ unique cultures and their contribution to a diversified community will help promote a more welcoming and united society.”
The proclamation “recognizes the rich heritage and numerous contributions of our Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders residents. Our 8,000 AA and NHPI neighbors represent a multitude of ethnicities, languages, and experiences that enrich and strengthen our city.”
“I hope our community groups and elected officers will work together to make Plymouth the best city to live in,” said Donglin Liang, a Plymouth DEI member. “Plymouth DEI and other groups are working to elect city council members who embrace the city’s diverse citizens including Plymouth’s Asian American community.”
Last summer, Liang, Nguyen, Wei and Zhou, along with 200 others, attended a Stand Against Hate rally in Plymouth (organized by Plymouth DEI). The purpose of the rally was to bring awareness to the increase in hate crimes (including murder) against Asian Americans and to show support for Plymouth’s Asian American community. Several speakers spoke of incidents in which they faced discrimination and hostility in Plymouth.
“As a 27-year resident of Plymouth, whose two children were educated in Plymouth’s Wayzata School District, I am a proud first-generation immigrant from India,” said Dr. Milind Sohoni, a Plymouth resident. “The Asian American community, in which Indian Americans are actively involved, contributes to the rich culture of the city, and is always eager to ensure that Plymouth is one of the best cities to live in. I want to thank the mayor and the city council for recognizing our role by proclaiming May 26th Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Day in Plymouth.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.