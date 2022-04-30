Max’s at The Shops at Excelsior & Grand is donating all profits from 5 ounce bags of Isadore Nut Co. Cocoa Orange nuts to the World Central Kitchen for its #ChefsForUkraine efforts.
The Cocoa Orange nuts are a mix of cashews, pecans, and walnuts roasted in a dark cocoa blend of spices and maple syrup.
“Max’s selected Isadore Nut Co. as the partner for this donation effort because of Isadore’s commitment and local leadership among small business owners in philanthropy,” said Ellen Hertz, owner of Max’s.
Tasya Kelen, owner of Isadore Nut Co., said, “Along with hiring a staff of all abilities – and proclaiming it on our packaging – we want to be an example for other businesses to think about their own role in repairing the world. We’re so honored to be in partnership with Max’s because of their ongoing local philanthropic commitment to making the world a better place and in this case supporting the important work of World Central Kitchen.”
Separately, the store will host a jewelry trunk show and design event with Corina Madilian, co-founder and designer of Single Stone fine jewelry, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day May 13-14. There is no cost to attend.
Max’s is located at 3826 Grand Way in The Shops at Excelsior & Grand in St. Louis Park. For more information, visit stylebymax.com or call 952-922-8364.
