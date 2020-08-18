Max’s, 3826 Grand Way in St. Louis Park, is hosting a TAP by Todd Pownell virtual jewelry trunk show Aug. 21-29, with additional pieces from the designer’s collections at the shop during the show.
TAP is donating a portion of participating retailers’ sales to Black Lives Matter Cleveland, where TAP is located, and the NAACP. The program inspired Max’s owner Ellen Hertz to conduct a similar give-back program during that time.
Now through Nov. 3, Hertz will donate 10 percent of all TAP by Todd Pownell sales to the Lake Street Council/We Love Lake Street Fund and the NAACP Minneapolis. After George Floyd’s death, Max’s donated a portion of all sales for 10 days to both organizations.
“As a small business owner, I am passionate in my belief about the need to not only re-build the Lake Street business area, but to support the business owners who lost so much,” Hertz said. “There is so much wrong to make right and Max’s is committed to this for the long haul.”
The TAP by Todd Pownell collections are influenced by Romanticism in form, mixing light and dark metals with fine gold and white and black diamonds.
Info: stylebymax.com/blog
