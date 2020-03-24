In response to COVID-19, Max’s at The Shops at Excelsior & Grand adjusted normal operations for a two-week period, closing its brick-and-mortar shop while continuing to operate its online store March 17-31.
The retail space will reopen Wednesday, April 1. During the temporary closing, staff will continue to serve clients shopping the website and will ship products as usual.
Since the COVID-19 crisis began, the Max’s team has made stringent efforts each day to clean and disinfect the space as recommended in order to place highest priority on the health and well-being of its shoppers and staff.
“In all of our planning, preparing for a global pandemic hasn’t been on our radar screen,” said Max’s owner Ellen Hertz. “I feel strongly that it is my responsibility as a business owner to heed the advice of the health professionals and do more than social distancing as this virus hopefully burns itself out.”
All Max’s employees will continue to be paid during the two-week period and some will work remotely during that time.
Max’s is located at 3826 Grand Way in The Shops at Excelsior & Grand in St. Louis Park. For more information, visit stylebymax.com or call 952-922-8364.
