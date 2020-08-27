Anne Mavity, who represents Ward 2 on the St. Louis Park City Council, has announced her resignation from the council effective Oct. 31, due to a planned move from St. Louis Park. Mavity has served on the City Council since 2010.
“As a St. Louis Park resident for the past 23 years, I have seen this community constantly strive to continue its record of excellence,” Mavity said in a statement. “I have been honored to be part of its vision and growth and have enormous gratitude for the privilege of serving the City of St. Louis Park for the past 11 years.”
At its Sept. 8, meeting, the City Council is scheduled to formally accept Mavity’s resignation and consider a motion to declare a vacancy of the council seat.
Given the timing of the resignation, the City Council must appoint a person to the seat for the remainder of the term, which ends Jan. 3, 2022. The council may either appoint someone to the seat or undertake an application process, then interview applicants and appoint. The appointment process will be discussed at a future city council meeting.
