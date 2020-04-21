Nina Hamza, an internal medicine doctor at Ridgeview Clinic in Chanhassen, had a work meeting going as she was cooking dinner at her home in Shorewood. Her son, Omar Yousef, happened to overhear. Because of COVID-19, all of Hamza’s work meetings are now virtual.
“It was kind of just an accident,” she said.
Yousef is a sophomore at Minnetonka High School and a Boy Scout in Troop 345 in Deephaven. He overheard in the meeting that the clinic had run out of homemade face masks. They were brainstorming ideas on how to get the word out, he said. Hamza said that her son could probably come up with an idea.
“Yeah, sure I’m down to do it,” Yousef said.
That is how he came up with the idea for Mask Up, Minnesota. People can donate homemade masks to the clinic but aren’t sure how or where to deliver them, he said.
Yousef coordinates the process. People interested can email him and, if they don’t have access to materials, he can provide them. They can then email him when they have finished sewing the masks. Then he delivers the masks to Ridgeview, he said.
Once he finished creating the website maskupminnesota.com, Yousef started getting the word out. He sent it to his school, put it on Nextdoor, emailed his troop, posted on his social media and texted his friends, he said.
“A lot of people are willing to donate money,” Yousef said, which goes to purchasing materials for making the masks. About five or six people so far have committed to donating around 20 masks each, he said, adding he just delivered materials to someone who is making 20 masks. Another five people contacted him with interest, he said.
Yousef cuts the material and elastic into the specifications needed for each mask so the people helping don’t have to, he said.
Making the masks is pretty easy, he said, adding that he’s heard from people who’ve made them that each mask takes about 15 minutes. Instructions for how to make two varieties of masks are on the website.
“The homemade masks are really helpful for a couple reasons,” Hamza said. They are good for staff who don’t do direct patient care but still need to be protected. They are also helpful for patients who come in, but don’t have respiratory symptoms, she said. The hospital has a process set up for accepting, cleaning and using the masks for staff, she said.
“Unfortunately, I cannot sew even a button” she laughed. But there are people in the community who can, and if they can be matched with people who need the materials, “I think it would be fantastic,” she said.
People can get restless sitting around at home with nothing to do right now, she said, adding that being able to help in some way is a good opportunity.
Yousef’s goal is to get provide Ridgeview with 1,000 masks. Once Ridgeview officials say they have enough masks for a long period, because COVID-19 will most likely be around for a while, that’s when Yousef will feel successful, he said.
