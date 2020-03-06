mary poppins

Presented by the Eden Prairie Figure Skating Club, “Mary Poppins Comes to Town” will be the theme for this year’s annual Ice Show hosted March 20-22, at the Community Center, 16700 Valley View Road.

Join friends for a chance to see local skaters perform their presentation starting at 7 p.m. Friday, March 20, continuing at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 21, and concluding with a 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22, matinée performance.

Tickets are available in advance at the Community Center or at the door.

