Mark Blaxill, a local businessman and former treasurer of the Republican Party of Minnesota, has announced his campaign for Congress in Minnesota’s Third Congressional District.
Blaxill grew up in New Jersey and received a bachelor’s degree in public policy and international affairs from Princeton University and a Master of Business Administration from the Harvard Business School. He spent the first 25 years of his career at The Boston Consulting Group before co-founding XLP Corp. and 3LP Advisors. Since 2019, he has been CFO of Vibrant Technologies and the Holland Center.
Blaxill said he hopes to draw on his business and advocacy experience to serve the citizens of the Third District.
“In my 40-year business career, I’ve never been more concerned about the direction so-called ‘progressive’ policy ideas are taking our country,” Blaxill said. “We need to defend the importance of the American dream for all citizens. This includes restoring common-sense economic policies that will Americans back into the work force, tame runaway inflation and restore American energy independence.”
The Third Congressional District includes the suburbs of Hennepin, Carver and Anoka counties to the west, south and north of Minneapolis. The representative seat is currently held by Democrat Dean Phillips.
