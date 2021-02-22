A bill to legalize cannabis for adults sponsored by House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler (DFL-Golden Valley) has cleared its first hurdle.

Members of the House Commerce Committee approved House File 600 Feb. 17 by a vote of 10-7. The bill next moved on to the committee on Labor, Industry, Veterans and Military Affairs Finance and Policy Feb. 23.

“Current cannabis laws are doing more harm than good,” Winkler said in a statement. “A responsibly regulated market is better than an illegal market. With neighboring states like South Dakota approving adult-use cannabis by voter referendum, we must make policy that serves Minnesotans.”

Load comments