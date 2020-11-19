St. Louis Park author Margie Zats recently published “Dancing on a Silver Moon,” the sequel to her debut novel, “Alexandra the Grate – Who Insisted Life be Well Done.”
“So many readers responded to the first novel, asking for ‘more Alexandra,’” Zats said. “They wanted to know what became of her and whether she found true love! I complied by picking up my pen and diving into what would become the sequel that begins with what happens to Alexandra after her successful cooking show ends and she embarks on love affair with a silver-tongued jazz musician.”
Like her protagonist, Zats described herself as a traditional wife who found herself alone after a 30-year marriage ended. Needing to find her new place in the world, she embarked on a culinary career that began with formal chef training at La Varenne Ecole de Cuisine in Paris. Her studies led to work as a caterer, pastry chef, culinary instructor, author of several cookbooks, developer of a gourmet dining program for Mount Sinai Hospital and creative consultant for numerous restaurants. Zats worked as one of the original culinary instructors at Byerlys Cooking School in St. Louis Park, teaching classes on French cuisine and chocolate and developing recipes for the company’s catering division. She is also a co-founder of the Groves Academy school for children with learning disabilities, creator of a culinary gift basket business called Margie’s Marvelous Munchies that featured her handmade pastries and a winemaker.
Her books are available at Barnes & Noble and Amazon. She is currently working on a new collection of short stories. For more information about Zats and her work, visit margiezats.com.
