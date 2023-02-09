Springtime tradition is organized by the city’s Parks and Trails Board
Wayzata’s community maple tree tapping outing – a springtime tradition that began a decade ago – will return as an in-person gathering this year.
The activity, which was a do-it-yourself experience in 2022 due to the pandemic, is led by the city’s Parks and Trails Board and will kick off with a Sunday afternoon how-to class in Wayzata’s Big Woods Park Preserve.
Those interested in learning how to tap maple trees and make syrup are encouraged to sign up on the city’s website to reserve a set of tree-tapping supplies, which were donated by The Retreat. Limited spaces are available for participation. Observation spots are also available.
As far as which Sunday the tree tapping outing will take place depends entirely on the weather forecast.
“Mother Nature is the one in charge,” said Merrily Borg Babcock, the Parks and Trails Board member who leads the annual outing. “Our start date is usually between mid-February and March.”
The maple tree-tapping season begins when temperatures are below freezing at night and above freezing during the day. The fluctuation in temperature creates the pressure for the sap to rise into the tree, which should be at least 12 inches in diameter or larger to be tapped. A good tree can produce around 25 gallons of sap in a single season, which can last anywhere from three to six weeks.
Syrup is created by boiling and reducing the sap, which removes most of the water and leaves behind the sugar and flavor. Sugar maple, black, red and silver maple are the best trees to tap because they have the highest sugar content, but birch, walnut or boxelder may also be tapped.
Participating tree tappers are also required to spend time feeding the wood-burning barrel stove outside Babcock’s Wayzata home and adding sap to the reduction pan.
At the end of the process, participants will take home fresh maple syrup. How much syrup is produced will depend on the amount of sap collected, as it takes around 10 gallons of sap to produce one quart of syrup. On average, a maple tree will produce 10-20 gallons of sap each spring.
Maple tree tapping is commonly practiced in southern Canada and northern U.S. states. Native Americans taught Minnesota pioneers the process of making maple syrup, which provided a sweetener when sugar was scarce.
To learn more and to sign up for the activity, visit wayzata.org/mapletapping.
