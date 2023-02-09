WZ09NW_TreeTapping1.JPG
Wayzata’s community maple tree-tapping outing will return as an in-person gathering this year. The activity is led by the city’s Parks and Trails Board and will kick off with a how-to class in Wayzata’s Big Woods Park Preserve. (Sun file photo by Jason Jenkins)

Springtime tradition is organized by the city’s Parks and Trails Board

Wayzata’s community maple tree tapping outing – a springtime tradition that began a decade ago – will return as an in-person gathering this year.

WZ09NW_TreeTapping2.jpg
The maple tree tapping season begins when temperatures are below freezing at night and above freezing during the day. The fluctuation in temperature creates the pressure for the sap to rise up into the tree. (Sun file photo by Jason Jenkins)
WZ09NW_TreeTapping4.jpg
Wayzata Parks and Trails Board member Merrily Borg Babcock, in March 2021, looks over a list of community members who are collecting maple tree sap to bring to the barrel stove outside her home. (Sun file photo by Jason Jenkins)
WZ09NW_TreeTapping3.jpg
A pail collects dripping sap from a maple tree in Wayzata’s Big Woods Park Preserve. Community members were invited to sign up and participate in the Wayzata Parks and Trails Board’s annual maple tree tapping activity. (Sun file photo by Jason Jenkins)

