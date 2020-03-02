The Wayzata Parks and Trails Board will host its annual maple tree tapping outing 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8, in Wayzata’s Big Woods Park Preserve, which is just east of Colonial Square on Wayzata Boulevard.
Participants will meet in the Big Woods to get instructions before they begin tree tapping. The activity is free and all necessary supplies are provided. Participation is limited and the deadline to sign up is Thursday, March 5. To sign up, visit bit.ly/2VuvKSe.
There is a wait list for those who try to sign up after registration is full. All are welcome to observe and learn about the process.
The event was scheduled for March 15, but it was moved up a week due to warmer weather. The maple tree tapping season begins when temperatures are below freezing at night and above freezing during the day. The fluctuation in temperature creates the pressure for the sap to rise up into the tree.
Since 2010, Wayzata residents and friends have been tapping maple trees in the woods and learning the art of making maple syrup. Each participating family, group or individual will choose a tree and tap it with help of experienced tappers. All children must be accompanied by adults.
The weekly commitment for the activity depends on how fast trees are producing sap, but usually it requires a 20-minute visit to the woods every other day for three to five weeks. In addition, participants will be asked to sign up for three-hour shifts to help feed the fire and add sap to the reduction pan to produce traditional maple syrup.
At the end of the process, everyone will take home some pure maple syrup. Finding the right tree will greatly speed up the process since it takes around 10 gallons of sap to produce one quart of syrup. On average, a tapped maple tree will produce 10-20 gallons of sap each spring.
