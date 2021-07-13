An adult male was killed while with his bicycle along the railroad tracks Monday evening, July 12, at Big Willow Park in Minnetonka, according to the Minnetonka Police Department.

Investigators say the man was struck by a passing freight train as he walked his bike along a railroad bridge. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Minnetonka Police and Fire were called to the area around 6:15 p.m.

They continue to investigate the accident and have not released any other details, including the identity of the person killed.

