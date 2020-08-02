At approximately 6:40 a.m. Aug. 1, an incident involving a Hennepin County Sheriff’s Water Patrol boat and a water skier occurred on Lake Minnetonka, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred in the Lower Lake of Lake Minnetonka, south of Gale Island.
The water skier, an adult male, was injured and taken to Hennepin County Medical Center. The deputy was not hurt.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office has requested the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office investigate the circumstances leading up to this incident. No further information is available at this time.
