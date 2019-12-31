A 26-year-old man was found at the bottom of a pool at Hopkins apartment building Dec. 25 and the cause of death is under investigation.
Hopkins Police were called to the Greenfield Apartments on the 900 block of Feltl Court around 7:30 p.m. after the man was discovered.
Resuscitation attempts were made, however, video surveillance showed the man had been in the pool for awhile before being found by another resident, according to the Hopkins Police. Video also shows he was alone at the time of the possible drowning.
The man’s name has not yet been released and the incident remains under investigation by the Hopkins Police Department, Hennepin County Water Patrol and the Medical Examiner’s office.
Compiled by Kristen Miller.
