St. Paul man Malik Williams was charged with second-degree murder in relation to the fatal October shooting of a man in Hopkins, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s office.

Hopkins Police responded to a shooting at 7:42 p.m. on Oct. 17 at the Knollwood Towers East Apartments, 320 Blake Road North and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

The warrant was issued for his arrest on Nov. 12. Williams made his first appearance in court on Dec. 1.

His bail is set at $1 million.

A hearing is scheduled for Jan. 6.

