California man Juan Antonio Partida Ramos was charged with assault and inflicting substantial bodily harm while using and possessing a firearm, according to Hopkins Police.
On May 16, Hopkins Police responded to a report of a shooting on the 9900 block of Excelsior Boulevard in Hopkins. Outside the building, officers encountered Ramos and later placed him under arrest.
Inside the apartment, officers located a man with a single gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to the report. He was unable to provide any coherent statement regarding what happened. The man was hospitalized with substantial injuries from the gunshot wound but is expected to survive.
A witness told officers that they were present when Ramos and the man had an argument about being “manly.” Ramos allegedly took a gun from his waistband, pointed it at the man and fired.
Several other witnesses were present in the apartment and indicated they did not see the shooting happen, but did see Ramos with a gun in his hand immediately following the shooting.
One witness indicated the gun was taken from Ramos and placed in a bedroom to keep it away from him.
Investigators later executed a search warrant at the apartment and recovered the handgun, a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol, from the indicated location.
Ramos is in custody. The degree of assault may change as the man’s injuries evolve.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.