Jerome Moot, 50, was charged via warrant through Hennepin County District Court with three counts of burglary, theft and possession of theft tools on Feb. 7 following an alleged burglary at an Eden Prairie convenience store in October 2020.
According to a criminal complaint, on Oct. 19 at approximately 10:58 p.m., a man police later identified as Moot entered the gas station on 6355 Point Chase Road and went to the bathroom, as seen on surveillance footage watched by the store’s manager. At around 11:08 p.m. he was seen behind the store’s coolers, which is a locked area accessible only to employees, and went to the back office allegedly stealing 31 cartons of cigarettes before leaving.
The manager later went into the restroom and found a hole cut in the ceiling and another hole cut in the drywall on the interior wall of the employees-only bathroom. The complaint alleged Moot gained access to the locked employee’s only area through the ceiling of the bathroom, crawling in the ceiling space and entering the backroom by cutting a hole through the interior wall.
Eden Prairie Police Officers were dispatched to the store on Oct. 20 to investigate the past-action burglary, where the manager reported $3,441.75 worth of cigarettes missing from the store’s inventory. Officers found a hand saw left behind, which did not belong to the store. After swabbing the hand saw for DNA, the DNA profile matched Moot’s profile in the convicted offender database.
Moot also has a pending burglary charge in Hennepin County from Aug. 3, 2021, which alleges that he stole $2,800 worth of cigarettes from a convenience store by crawling through a cooler, gaining access to a locked employee’s only area and stealing cartons of cigarettes. That case is set for pretrial on Feb. 22.
According to the complaint, the charges were issued via warrant because Moot had an insufficient address to mail a summons.
If Moot is convicted, the two felony charges of burglary and theft each have a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or $10,000 fines. The third felony charge of possession of burglary or theft tools has a maximum sentence of three years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.