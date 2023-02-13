Jerome Moot, 50, was charged via warrant through Hennepin County District Court with three counts of burglary, theft and possession of theft tools on Feb. 7 following an alleged burglary at an Eden Prairie convenience store in October 2020.

According to a criminal complaint, on Oct. 19 at approximately 10:58 p.m., a man police later identified as Moot entered the gas station on 6355 Point Chase Road and went to the bathroom, as seen on surveillance footage watched by the store’s manager. At around 11:08 p.m. he was seen behind the store’s coolers, which is a locked area accessible only to employees, and went to the back office allegedly stealing 31 cartons of cigarettes before leaving.

