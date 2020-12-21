Plymouth presents

(PHOTO COURTESY OF CITY OF PLYMOUTH)

The Plymouth Police and Fire departments continued the annual Presents with Public Safety tradition last week. The program typically pairs local children with police officers and firefighters for a holiday shopping spree, though the in-person event was canceled due to the pandemic. Instead, officers and firefighters delivered Target gift cards worth $375 to eight Plymouth families, who were chosen by elementary school administrators, to spend on holiday gifts or anything that’s needed. The money was donated by the Rotary Club of Plymouth and Plymouth Lions Club. Pictured are Fire Prevention Specialist Steve Marti, Community Relations Officer Jim Long and Firefighter Sean McDonnell.

Load comments