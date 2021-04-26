A group of ring-necked ducks stop by Westwood Hills Nature Center in St. Louis Park, perhaps en route to more northerly climes. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, "Most ring-necked ducks breed in Canada, though some breed in marshlands of northeastern Minnesota." They can be found in smaller numbers in other areas of the state, and the DNR description of their preferred habitat resembles that of Westwood Lake. The DNR description says, "The ring-necked duck nests in boggy marshes or small lakes, surrounded by sedges, cattails and water lilies." Photographer Margot Avey said, "Sometimes we are all quackers!"
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.