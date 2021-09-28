(SUBMITTED PHOTOS)
With fall in the air, it was a beautiful day to for the community to explore local art and handmade wares for Mainstreet Day, which made its return to downtown Hopkins Sept. 25. Streets were lined with vendors from around the Twin Cities and Midwest providing an array of arts and crafts for visitors to purchase and enjoy. The annual event, which was put on hold last year due to the pandemic and in 2019 due to rain, is hosted by JCI Hopkins, a nonprofit civic organization that supports a number of events throughout the year.
