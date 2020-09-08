The League of Women Voters of Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, Hopkins will host three candidate forums to provide voters with candidate information for the Eden Prairie school board and city, Senate District 48 and House Districts 48 A/B elections. These will be candidate-only forums. There will be no live audience. The forums will be at the Eden Prairie Council Chambers, 8080 Mitchell Rd.
The candidates will answer questions from the public during the three moderated, televised candidate forums, following the format established by the League of Women Voters Minnesota. The questions will be taken in writing from online submissions at lwvmeph.org.
The candidate forums will be streamed live and rebroadcast. Rebroadcast schedules and streaming video links will be posted at lwvmeph.org.
The Eden Prairie City Council candidate forum will be 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24. The candidates include PG Narayanan, Lisa Toomey and Ryan Miske.
The Senate District 48 and House Districts 48 A/B forum will be 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1. The candidates include Steve Cwodzinski and Jeff Jiang in Senate District 48; Laurie Pryor and Eric Wessels in House 48A; and Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn and Holly Link in House 48B.
The Eden Prairie School Board candidate forum will be 7-8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 7. The candidates for the three board seats are Tony Morimoto, Kim Ross, Beth Fletcher, Maryam Abdi, Francesca Pagan-Umar and C.J. Strehl.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.