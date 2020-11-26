Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota is inviting Minnesotans to sew protective face masks to protect against sneezes and coughs to help safeguard people supported by the organization, employees and volunteers.
“We are so grateful for the masks we have received from the community,” said Julie Wright, director of church partnerships and volunteer services. “Many more are still needed.”
Wright said that the organization is seeking several thousand protective masks. Lutheran Social Service supports one in 65 Minnesotans including people with disabilities, youth experiencing homelessness, older Minnesotans, families experiencing job loss and many others with critical needs.
“In services where our physical presence is required, health and safety are top priorities,” Wright said. “Sewing masks is a critically-important way that people can make a big impact in our community right now to help keep people safe. We encourage Minnesotans to invite their friends, family members, neighbors and church groups who sew to join us in our efforts.”
Visit lssmn.org/sewmasks for information about patterns to use, where to mail or drop-off masks and updates.
Currently, all masks can be mailed to the LSS, Attention: Operation Masks, at 2485 Como Ave., St. Paul, MN 55108. Drop-off locations have also been established in Duluth, Mankato and Rochester.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.