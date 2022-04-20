The Luther College Cathedral Choir, under the direction of Mark Potvin, will present a concert at 4 p.m. April 24 at St. Philip the Deacon Lutheran Church, 17205 County Road 6 in Plymouth.
No tickets are required; freewill donations will be collected to help fund travel expenses.
Among the performers are Maya Grocholski of Plymouth, Megan Cameron of Minnetonka, Betsy Gebhard and Lucy Tschida of Minneapolis, Samantha Hermanson of Arden Hills, Ella Swalley of Roseville; Elise Weier of Shakopee, Kjerstin Halverson of Saint Paul, Matthew Bell of Rosemount, Aaron Larson of Waconia, Sasha Tomasevich of Oakdale, Kirby Masso of White Bear Township and Anders Peterson of Dassel.
The concert is part of Cathedral Choir’s 2022 Spring tour, which was developed around the theme “Going On Our Way,” a journey through life together. It is crafted into four distinct segments: To Show the Way, To Befriend, To Encourage and To Give Us Peace. Highlights include “Ain’-A That Good News” by William L. Dawson, Benjamin Britten’s famous “Rejoice in the Lamb” and an arrangement of “Sunday” honoring the late Stephen Sondheim.
“As we continue to make our way through a distressing period of human history, I am reminded at every corner that none of us sojourns alone. How can we fail to be convinced of the steadfast goodness of creation when surrounded by those who reflect the spirit of the divine through their diverse beings, earnest optimism, and abundant love? In others, I have witnessed radiant light in these dark days. Such radiance is the essence of hope – a word I think is best described as joy not yet realized. If hope abides, joy will certainly prevail,” Potvin said.
Cathedral Choir is one of five auditioned choirs at Luther College. The ensemble is comprised of select singers mostly drawn from the talent of the college’s sophomore class. Cathedral Choir participates actively in campus worship, in the Christmas at the Luther musical showcase and at special events and concerts during the academic year.
