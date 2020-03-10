Luck O’ the Lake Run, Chamber tent party will be Saturday, March 14

The eighth annual Bridgewater Bank Luck O’ the Lake Run for the Donut and Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce All Day Tent Party will be Saturday, March 14, in Excelsior.
The 5K race starts at 9:30 a.m. on Water Street and will be on the streets of downtown Excelsior and Greenwood. The route along the shores of Lake Minnetonka includes rolling hills, curving roads and spacious streets. The run ends on Water Street in Excelsior and each runner gets a St. Patty’s Day donut.
The Camp Smile Fun Run Mile is family-friendly for everyone and will start at 9 a.m. Registration includes commemorative medal compliments of Camp Smile Pediatric Dentistry.
Like the 5K, participants are encouraged to wear their green wigs, pull up their emerald tights, wrap their orange scarves around their necks and put on some shamrock bling.
Early packet pick-up and registration will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 13, in the heated tent on Water Street and 7:30-9 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Excelsior Brewing Company. Registration on March 13 and 14 includes a donut, drink ticket for the beer garden, a long-sleeve performance race shirt (while supplies last), and a collector’s pint glass from Excelsior Brewing Co. The first 1,000 registered will get a glass.
The 5K is the first of three runs in the 2020 Lake Minnetonka Running Series. The next races are the Firecracker 5K or 10K on July 4 and the Park Nicollet Apple of the Lake 5K on Sept. 19.
The St. Paddy’s Day Celebration in Excelsior will be in the tent, with drinks, merchandise for sale, a variety of entertainment and food trucks.
Red Sauce Rebellion will sell hot corned beef sandwiches, coffee and mint hot chocolate, beginning at 9 a.m.
The Primrose School of Minnetonka will present a magic show for all ages at 10 a.m. The Rince na Greine Irish Dance will perform at 11 a.m.
The free live music will include performances by School of Rock Eden Prairie Bands 2:30-5 p.m., the Shalo Lee Band 5:30-7:30 p.m. and Bootleg 8-10 p.m.
Beer, wine, seltzer and non-alcoholic beverages will be available inside the tent. Attendees must purchase drink tickets and obtain a wristband. IDs will be checked.
The event is all-volunteer run and there are volunteer opportunities for either the race or the tent party. Learn more at excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com.
The festivities help the chamber raise funds for the colorful hanging baskets that bloom every spring, holiday lights and street decor, the annual free to the public 4th of July events and fireworks, Art on the Lake, Apple Day, Crazy Days and the Klondike Dog Derby.
Race info: facebook.com/BWBLuckOtheLake
