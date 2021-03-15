A Luce Line & K-9s fundraising event will be 3-9 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Luce Line Brewing, 12901 16th Ave. N., Plymouth. Tips and 10% of sales of gift cards and everything poured will be part of the fundraiser.
“When we heard that Plymouth Police had unexpectedly lost two K-9s in 2020, our hearts went out to them,” said Tim Naumann, CEO of the brewery. “We reached out to the Plymouth Crime and Fire Prevention Fund and Plymouth Lions, who we learned are already raising money for the K-9 program and put this event together. At Luce Line we love dogs. We actually designed our space to be canine friendly. Each pup that visits the fundraiser can sample our Luce Line Brewing Dog Treats,” said Naumann.
“The Plymouth Crime and Fire Prevention Fund and Lions are excited about this project and welcome the community and their furry companions to stop by to support a great cause,” said Fund President Jackie Hogshire.
T-shirts in support of the program can be purchased during the event or on lucelinebrewing.com. The Plymouth Crime & Fire Prevention Fund is also accepting tax-deductible donations for the K-9 Program at GIVEMN.org or by check to the Plymouth Crime & Fire Prevention Fund, 3400 Plymouth Boulevard, Plymouth, MN 55447.
