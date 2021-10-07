Michael Barone, a longtime employee and resident of the city of Eden Prairie and the current city administrator for Minnetrista, will be retiring in December after a 29-year career in public service.
Barone has served Minnetrista for 12 years, the last six of which were as the city administrator. Prior to that, he served as the interim city administrator for one year and the assistant city administrator for five years.
Before joining the city of Minnetrista, Barone spent 17 years at the city of Eden Prairie. He served as the assistant to the city administrator for seven years, and worked in all areas of human resources for his initial 10 years with Eden Prairie.
The Minnetrista City Council accepted Barone’s resignation at its Sept. 20 meeting. His final day as city administrator will be Dec. 17.
