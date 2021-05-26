Long Lake Rowing Crew traveled to Ohio to compete in the annual Midwest Junior Rowing Championship Regatta. The May 15-16 event took place on Lake Harsha and brought together 36 rowing clubs with 484 entries from across the Midwest region. Due to COVID-19, spectators were not allowed, but teams were ready to race after the pandemic forced the shutdown of the 2020 season.
Seven rowers from the Long Lake Rowing Crew competed in the regatta.
Wayzata High School student Anna Golbus took sixth place overall in the girls varsity single final. She also placed fifth in the girls double varsity heat with Orono student Sunny Kuechle. In the girls varsity quad final, Golbus was part of the fourth-place team with Wayzata student Anna Harris and Orono students Noelle Shatzer and Kuechle.
Wayzata student Gavin Johnson took eighth place in the boys varsity single time trial heat. Minnetonka student Griffin Fahning and Orono student Jacob Vaughan placed fifth overall in the boys varsity doubles final.
“It was a weekend to feel good about,” said Nicholas Miller, head coach of the crew. “We only brought a small group, but they put on a great show. To come back after last year and race so well against this caliber of competition shows how hard they’ve worked throughout. I know they’re ready to keep it up and go even further.”
Golbus, echoing the feeling amongst her teammates about the return to competition and said, “It was so nice to get back to racing and spending time as a team.”
The rowing crew hopes to compete in several regattas this summer. While the two Minnesota regattas, Twin Cities Youth Sprints and the Duluth International Regatta, have been canceled, the team hopes that the Canadian boarder will open in time to allow the Northwest Region International Association Championship to take place in August in Kenora, Ontario.
For more information about the rowing crew, which is seeking new members to join its juniors team, contact crew director Amy Johnson at llrc@longlakerowing.org or visit longlakerowing.org.
