Members of the Long Lake Rowing Crew took part in the 117th Annual North West International Rowing Association Championship Regatta, which was June 22-23 on Rabbit Lake in Kenora, Ontario. Competing in the event were 11 teams from across Minnesota and Canada.
The North West International Rowing Association Championship is in pursuit of the prestigious Lipton Cup, to be won by the team with the most points, earned by all their rowers combined.
The LLRC rowers were met with challenging wind conditions on day one of the regatta, causing two delays in racing and storms at the end of day two. But the local rowers were tenacious, racing well despite the challenging weather conditions.
The LLRC competed in the regatta with great results, including some notable highlights:
• The LLRC team won the Can-Am Efficiency Trophy, which is awarded to the club with the most points per boat.
• The under-17 men’s quad of Wayzata High sophomore Will Landro, Wayzata High freshman Chris Burica, Providence freshman Lachlan Warford and Minnetonka High junior Ronan Trench took first place and earned the R.D. Stewart Trophy.
• LLRC also won the Junior Women’s Eight race with Wayzata High junior Anna Harris, Wayzata High senior Anna Golbus, Orono High sophomore Nora Redding, Wayzata High freshman Ava Illingworth, Minnetonka High sophomore Liliana Magnuson, Wayzata High sophomore Erin McMaster, Westonka sophomore Averie Zealley and Orono High senior Sunny Kuechle, with coach Nicholas Miller serving as coxswain.
• Golbus won the junior women’s single event to secure the prestigious Crow Cup.
• The under-17 women’s uad of Minnetonka High sophomore Liliana Magnuson, Orono High sophomore Nora Redding, Wayzata High freshman Ava Illingworth and Minnetonka High freshman Jos Buffington raced to win the Captain H.A.C. Machin Cup.
• Landro and Burica won first in the under 17 men’s double, winning the Gladstone Hill Trophy.
• Harris and Golbus won first in the junior women’s double (sculling) event, as well as second in the junior pair (sweeping) event.
• Redding and Magnuson won first in the under-17 women’s double event.
• Harris, Golbus, Kuechle and Zealley placed second in both the junior womens quad (sculling) as well as the juniors women’s 4+ (Sweeping) with junior Burica as coxswain.
• Wayzata High senior Gavin Johnson and Wayzata High junior Mathias Bryan were second in the junior mens pair (sweeping) event.
“We’re thrilled to be back at our association’s championship regatta. Long Lake rowers put in some exceptional work all weekend, race after race, and it shows in their results,” coach Nicholas Miller said.
