Members of the Long Lake Rowing Crew took part in the 117th Annual North West International Rowing Association Championship Regatta, which was June 22-23 on Rabbit Lake in Kenora, Ontario. Competing in the event were 11 teams from across Minnesota and Canada.

The North West International Rowing Association Championship is in pursuit of the prestigious Lipton Cup, to be won by the team with the most points, earned by all their rowers combined.

