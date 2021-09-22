(SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Volunteers and representatives from Minnetonka were part of a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 11 for a section of the Lone Lake Park Multi-Use Mountain Bike Trail. The grand opening was in celebration of the city’s newest trail. It included an inaugural group ride/run/hike. The 4-7 mile trail is a multi-use, single-track mountain bike trail inside Lone Lake Park, with the main trailhead at 5624 Shady Oak Road.
