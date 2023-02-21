Twenty youth who have given outstanding service to others will be honored at the Caring Youth Recognition event at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 Highway 7, Hopkins.
The Caring Youth Recognition recognizes young people in grades 7-12 who have “unselfishly involved themselves in a cause or situation benefiting others,” according to a press release. Civic and service organizations, schools and faith community members in the Golden Valley, Hopkins and Minnetonka communities nominated the youth. The Caring Youth Recognition event is a collaborative effort among the cities of Golden Valley, Hopkins, and Minnetonka, the Minnetonka and Hopkins school districts, and the Glen Lake Optimists of Minnetonka.
The 2023 Caring Youth recipients, their nominating organization, and the school they attend are as follows:
• Abhinav Kumar, ICA Food Shelf, Hopkins High school
• Alayna Winters, St. Luke Presbyterian Church, Minnetonka High School
• Campbell DeLuca, ICA, Minnetonka High School
• Carsyn Johnson, City of Hopkins, Hopkins High School
• Catherine Rile, Youth Development Council, Minnetonka High School
• Elif Ozturk, Hopkins School Board, Hopkins High School
• Emily Affolter, YDC, Minnetonka High School
• Grace Swiggum, Chamber Orchestra, Hopkins High School
• Gwen Nechas, ICA, Minnetonka High School
• Hannah Berchild, YDC, Minnetonka High School
• Isabella McCoy, School Board Representative Program, Hopkins High School
• Keira Keegan, ICA, Minnetonka High School
• Lindsey Welsh, ICA, Minnetonka High School
• Matthew Seigwart, ICA, Minnetonka High School
• Megan Roesler, Hopkins Band Boosters, Hopkins High School
• Meredith Kusilek, ICA, Minnetonka High School
• Olivia Donaldson, ICA, Minnetonka High School
• Oscar Wolfe, Hopkins School District and School Board Representatives Program, Hopkins High School
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.