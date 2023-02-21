Twenty youth who have given outstanding service to others will be honored at the Caring Youth Recognition event at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 Highway 7, Hopkins.

The Caring Youth Recognition recognizes young people in grades 7-12 who have “unselfishly involved themselves in a cause or situation benefiting others,” according to a press release. Civic and service organizations, schools and faith community members in the Golden Valley, Hopkins and Minnetonka communities nominated the youth. The Caring Youth Recognition event is a collaborative effort among the cities of Golden Valley, Hopkins, and Minnetonka, the Minnetonka and Hopkins school districts, and the Glen Lake Optimists of Minnetonka.

Tags

Load comments