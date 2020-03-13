Local students featured in Stages ‘Iron Hearted Violet’

Stages Theatre Company continues its Capture the Memories season with “Iron Hearted Violet,” a production based on the book by Newbery Medal Winner and Minneapolis-based author Kelly Barnhill.
The show features Grace Emo of Minnetonka, an eighth-grader at Minnetonka middle school west, as Magician Alfred and a member of the ensemble, and Tanner Odd of Minnetonka, a seventh-grader at Hopkins North Junior High, as general and a member of the ensemble.
In the play, Princess Violet and her best friend, Demetrius, discover a hidden room in the castle. Inside the room is a strange book that tells the story of a wicked creature – the Nybbas – who was imprisoned in their world. Attendees can join Violet and Demetrius as they pair up with an ancient dragon to save their kingdom.
The production runs through Sunday, March 22, at the Hopkins Center for the Arts, 1111 Mainstreet. The show is recommended for ages 7 and older.
Visit stagestheatre.org for performance dates and times, or call the box office at 952-979-1111, option 4. Tickets are $14 for children ages 2-17; $16 for adults; and $14 for seniors, ages 60 and older.
