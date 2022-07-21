FW21CO_Rowing.jpg

Long Lake Rowing Crew Juniors celebrate in chilly Lake Superior after competing July 9 at the Duluth International Regatta. (Submitted photo)

The 62nd annual Duluth International Regatta, sponsored by the Duluth Rowing Club, was hosted July 9 in the Duluth Harbor on Lake Superior. 

Members of the Long Lake Rowing Crew were excited to return to the lake following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The conditions were favorable with sunny weather and relatively calm waters for the 2,000-meter racecourse for juniors and 1,000-meter course for masters/adult rowers. There were 12 clubs from the U.S. and Canada racing in the regatta with single, two-person, four-person and eight-person boats competing. 

Tags

Load comments