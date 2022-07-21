The 62nd annual Duluth International Regatta, sponsored by the Duluth Rowing Club, was hosted July 9 in the Duluth Harbor on Lake Superior.
Members of the Long Lake Rowing Crew were excited to return to the lake following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The conditions were favorable with sunny weather and relatively calm waters for the 2,000-meter racecourse for juniors and 1,000-meter course for masters/adult rowers. There were 12 clubs from the U.S. and Canada racing in the regatta with single, two-person, four-person and eight-person boats competing.
The LLRC posted top finishes in many events at the Duluth regatta:
• Wayzata High School senior Anna Golbus took first place overall in the junior women’s single event, with other LLRC finishers including Wayzata High sophomore Grace Illingworth, Wayzata High junior Anna Harris and Wayzata High freshman Ava Illingworth.
• Will Jaenchen, a homeschooled student in his senior year, finished third place overall in the junior men’s single event with other LLRC finishers including Wayzata High senior Mathias Bryan, Wayzata High freshman Chris Burica and Providence Academy freshman Lachlan Warford.
• The junior women’s quad rowed to a strong third place overall, with rowers who had competed earlier this spring at US Rowing Youth Nationals: Anna Harris, Anna Golbus, Westonka High sophomore Averie Zealley and Sunny Kuechle. Other LLRC quads included Minnetonka High sophomore Liliana Magnuson, Orono High sophomore Nora Redding, Wayzata High senior Marie Meyer and Orono High senior Audrey James. The final LLRC quad included Orono High freshman Bella Weber, Breck 8th-grader Charlotte Wilcox, Orono 8th-grader Avary Stoker and 8th-grade homeschooled student Annie Kuechle.
• The Junior Men’s quad featuring Will Jaenchen, Mathias Bryan, Lachlan Warford and Chris Burica posted a strong second-place finish.
“It was a beautiful day on the water with great conditions,” said LLRC Coach Ava Winkels. “The team really dug deep in some competitive races and had a great showing. They’ve been working hard all year, and it’s really paying off.”
LLRC’s adult master’s team also participated in single, double and quad races. The women’s quad captured first place in a highly competitive race led by LLRC Coach Sandi McCarthy, Liz Luetmer, Karen Feagler and Gretchen Drangeid. Luetmer and McCarthy also placed 1st in the women’s masters double event while Luetmer posted an impressive second-place finish in the 1X event. LLRC’s men also had podium finishes in multiple events. Mark Gaalswyk finished second in the men’s 1x while Ryan Walker finished third. Gaalswyk and Walker rowed together in a double for a fourth-place finish. In the mixed masters quad event, LLRC’s Glenn Burgstahler, Larry Peszek, Sharon Carmody and Laura Buggy rowed to a fifth-place finish. McCarthy joined a multi-team boat that featured rowers from four different clubs from the Twin Cities, capturing first overall, in the true spirit of “teamwork” among rowing clubs.
After the regatta, the juniors team kept an LLRC tradition alive by jumping in Lake Superior, where the water was a chilly 40 degrees.
Next on the schedule for LLRC is the Northwest International Rowing Championships in Kenora, Ontario, July 22-23, where teams from the U.S. and Canada will compete for points in pursuit of the historic Lipton Cup.
