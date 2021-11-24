Early this spring, the Minnetonka Rotary Foundation invited ICA Food Shelf for an update on the changing needs of the community due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Recent surveys revealed transportation was a major barrier for community members, especially for those facing health issues, isolation and unemployment. ICA had to pivot operations quickly to provide food resources through home deliveries, resulting in an increase of more than 40% in the area.
In response to this data, the Minnetonka Rotary Club, the Hopkins Rotary Club, the Lake Minnetonka Excelsior Rotary Club and the Excelsior Rotary Club got together to raise funds for a delivery van. With the addition of a grant from Rotary District 5950, the Rotarians were able to raise $27,000.
Combined with funds from ICA. the food shelf was able to purchase a 2019 Ford Transit T250 van from Bell Mobile in Hopkins. The interior of the vehicle will be remodeled to enhance delivery and the exterior will sport both Rotary and ICA logos.
Many hands and many hours were needed to make this project come to fruition, but as Dan Narr, executive director of the ICA Food Shelf said, “If you want something done, ask Rotary.”
“With the additional vehicle, we are able to increase our services in the community and hope to get more food into the hands of our neighbors,” Narr said. “It will also help make frequent deliveries to the ICA Market and Resource Center at Gatewood Elementary School much easier.”
ICA Food Shelf serves the communities of Hopkins, Minnetonka, Excelsior, Shorewood, Deephaven, Greenwood and Woodland and is a social services agency offering food, financial assistance and employment assistance to families in the western suburbs of Minneapolis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.